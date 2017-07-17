Jury selection scheduled to begin for Timothy Batts trial

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in the trial for Timothy Batts.

The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.

Batts is facing several charges, including reckless homicide.

Batts' trial is expected to last for a week.

