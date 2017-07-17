Shooting outside Kentucky nightclub leaves 3 hospitalized

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting outside a nightclub in Kentucky.

Local news outlets report the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Club Allure in downtown Paris after a fight broke out as the club was closing. There were up to 200 people in the club at the time.

Police said two men arrived at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with injuries Sunday morning, and one woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say there were no fatalities, but the exact conditions of the victims are unknown. The victims' identities have not been released.

Police closed Main Street for several hours while investigating. In a post on the city's Facebook page, City Manager Daron Jordan asked for the public's help in finding the perpetrators.

