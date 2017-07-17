Emergency crews recover body after possible drowning - WSMV Channel 4

Emergency crews recover body after possible drowning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A body has been recovered following a search for a possible drowning victim in Tennessee.

WRCB-TV reports Chattanooga police and other agencies on scene recovered a body around midnight, after arriving around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Chattanooga firefighters, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials and Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Services responded to a reported drowning about 200 yards above the Chickamauga Dam on the Tennessee River.

No further details have been released. The identity of the victim has not been released.

