House Speaker Beth Harwell running for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she is running for Tennessee governor.

Harwell told The Tennessean that she has "a proven, practical results record" with nearly 30 years of legislative experience including six years in leadership. Harwell cited her work on issues ranging from taxes to education during an interview at her Nashville home.

When Harwell was elected House speaker in 2011, she because the first woman to serve in the post and she is among the longest-serving current members in the House.

Other Republicans running to succeed term-limited Republic Gov. Bill Haslam next year include Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd, Williamson County businessman Bill Lee and state Sen. Mae Beavers.

