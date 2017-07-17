House Speaker Beth Harwell running for Tennessee governor

Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting outside a nightclub in Kentucky.More >>
Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting outside a nightclub in Kentucky.More >>
Two lawsuits seeking class-action status allege several Tennessee hospitals routinely overcharge patients through illegal billing practices.More >>
Two lawsuits seeking class-action status allege several Tennessee hospitals routinely overcharge patients through illegal billing practices.More >>
A body has been recovered following a search for a possible drowning victim in Tennessee.More >>
A body has been recovered following a search for a possible drowning victim in Tennessee.More >>
The U.S. Small Business Administration says the deadline is approaching for small businesses in certain Tennessee and Kentucky counties to seek disaster loans stemming from drought that began in October.More >>
The U.S. Small Business Administration says the deadline is approaching for small businesses in certain Tennessee and Kentucky counties to seek disaster loans stemming from drought that began in October.More >>
Josef Newgarden raced to his second Toronto IndyCar title in three years Sunday, dominating on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.More >>
Josef Newgarden raced to his second Toronto IndyCar title in three years Sunday, dominating on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party says Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaking for its annual fundraiser next month.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party says Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaking for its annual fundraiser next month.More >>
Police in Tennessee are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near apartments.More >>
Police in Tennessee are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near apartments.More >>
Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she is running for Tennessee governor.More >>
Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell says she is running for Tennessee governor.More >>
If hamburgers are your favorite food, then you're in luck this week in Nashville! The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is back from Monday through Sunday.More >>
If hamburgers are your favorite food, then you're in luck this week in Nashville! The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is back from Monday through Sunday.More >>
The man told police he was driving on Pepperwood Drive with his wife, son and their toddler when a man in dark clothing came up from a ditch and starting shooting at their car.More >>
The man told police he was driving on Pepperwood Drive with his wife, son and their toddler when a man in dark clothing came up from a ditch and starting shooting at their car.More >>