Restaurants offering deals for Nashville Scene's Burger Week - WSMV Channel 4

Restaurants offering deals for Nashville Scene's Burger Week

Posted: Updated:
The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is this week. (Source: Nashville Scene) The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is this week. (Source: Nashville Scene)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

If hamburgers are your favorite food, then you're in luck this week in Nashville!

The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is back from Monday through Sunday.

Restaurant-goers will be able to enjoy burgers at a special price of $5 at participating restaurants.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite burger on the Nashville Scene's website.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

  • South Street
  • Tower Market and Deli
  • Subculture Urban Cuisine and Cafe
  • Smokin Thighs
  • Kung Fu Saloon
  • Pour House
  • Hoss' Loaded Burgers
  • Rotier's
  • The Slider House
  • Germantown Pub
  • Hot Harold's Chicken
  • Drake's
  • The District
  • Gordon's
  • Bar Louie (Nashville & Murfreesboro)
  • The Gold Rush
  • Cafe Rakka
  • Capitol Grille
  • Jack Brown's
  • Decker & Dyer
  • Up 
  • Fido
  • Farm Burger
  • Barlines
  • The Brothers Burger
  • Burger Republic
  • Athens Family Restaurant
  • Mangia
  • Embers Ski Lodge
  • The Pharmacy
  • Fenwick's 300
  • Puckett's (Nashville)
  • Flip Burger Boutique

Click here for more information about Burger Week.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Restaurants offering deals for Nashville Scene's Burger WeekMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.