Restaurants offering deals for Nashville Scene's Burger Week

If hamburgers are your favorite food, then you're in luck this week in Nashville!

The Nashville Scene's Burger Week is back from Monday through Sunday.

Restaurant-goers will be able to enjoy burgers at a special price of $5 at participating restaurants.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite burger on the Nashville Scene's website.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

South Street

Tower Market and Deli

Subculture Urban Cuisine and Cafe

Smokin Thighs

Kung Fu Saloon

Pour House

Hoss' Loaded Burgers

Rotier's

The Slider House

Germantown Pub

Hot Harold's Chicken

Drake's

The District

Gordon's

Bar Louie (Nashville & Murfreesboro)

The Gold Rush

Cafe Rakka

Capitol Grille

Jack Brown's

Decker & Dyer

Up

Fido

Farm Burger

Barlines

The Brothers Burger

Burger Republic

Athens Family Restaurant

Mangia

Embers Ski Lodge

The Pharmacy

Fenwick's 300

Puckett's (Nashville)

Flip Burger Boutique

Click here for more information about Burger Week.

