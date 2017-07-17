Mother, teenage son injured in drive-by shooting in Antioch

The victims drove to a nearby gas station to call police. (WSMV)

A woman and her teenage son were injured in a drive-by shooting in Antioch overnight, and the suspected gunman is still on the run.

The teen's father pulled into the Exxon gas station off Murfreesboro Pike and Lavergne Couchville Pike to call 911.

His wife and 13-year-old son were both shot and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting happened about a mile away from the gas station.

The man told police he was driving on Pepperwood Drive with his wife, son and their toddler when a man in dark clothing came up from a ditch and starting shooting at their car.

The car was hit multiple times. One bullet hit the mother, and another hit the teen. They are both expected to be OK.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on Pepperwood Drive.

Police are still trying to figure out the motive and whether this was a targeted shooting or completely random. The victims are reportedly cooperating with officers.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman.

