Father identifies son killed in Murfreesboro crash

16-year-old Johntae Adams was killed when the car he was in crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road, and Wilson Overall Road.

We now know the name of one of the Blackman High School students killed during an early morning crash Saturday.

All total, five Blackman students were in the car.

One other student is dead, whose identity has not been released.

Trae Swader is at Vanderbilt Medical Center tonight. He's in critical but stable condition.

And two others are back home recovering from their injuries.

Theodore Adams says his youngest son, 16-year-old Johntae was a gifted athlete. And could light up a room.

“He would ultimately cheer people up, and he was just a joy to have around," said Adams. “He had that smile, even growing up he had those chubby cheeks that we would tease him about. He has a great smile, and just an all-around great person. A great friend, brother, he's going to be missed. We love him."

Tonight, more than 500 students, parents, and faculty members filled the Blackman High School gym to remember those lost, and to help students move forward.

Note cards were put out for students to put their thoughts on paper. Grief counselors and social workers were on hand as well.

Students say the five involved in the crash were football players at Blackman. Team members met inside the training facility on campus prior to the vigil.

School officials would not comment.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing and that they are not releasing any information at this time.

