Nashville man dies during hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.

Just before 10 a.m., Phillip Basset Davenport, 47, was hiking down from Mt. Le Conte with a group of friends when he suddenly passed out due to cardiac distress just three miles from the trailhead.

Bystanders administered CPR until park medics arrived on the scene. He died on the trail an hour later.

Davenport was carried off the trail by Park Rangers and then transported to LeConte Medical Center.

