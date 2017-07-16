Where to find National Ice Cream Day deals

Steve Simpson is a fan of eating and taking pictures of ice cream. (WSMV)

On a hot July day, there's nothing better than some ice cream.

With such a fun thing to celebrate, businesses all over the country are trying to get a scoop of the action.

Whether you like it in a cup or cone, there is sure to be a deal for you on National Ice Cream Day, which falls on July 16 this year.

DISCLAIMER: Some deals may not be available at all locations.

Baskin Robbins – $2 off any Polar Pizza ice cream with coupon code MINT, available until July 31.

Other Ice Cream Deals This July

Cold Stone Creamery – Along with National Ice Cream Day, get ready for Shark Week with these ocean-inspired creations. Try the Great White Bite: sea salt, sweet cream ice cream with strawberries, graham cracker pie crust and blue gummy sharks or the Deep Sea Delight: a chocolate cup filled with Devil’s Food cake, strawberry, sea salt, sweet ice cream topped with blue frosting, graham cracker pie crust, and blue gummy sharks.

MaggieMoo’s – Indulge in the Slab Happy Hour for $1 off all Shakes, Monday – Friday, 12 PM to 2 PM