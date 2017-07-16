2 suspects sought in drug-related shooting in West Nashville

Metro Police are seeking two suspects after an apparent drug-related shooting occurred near Acklen Park around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the victim, Marall Edwards, 39, laying inside the threshold of his apartment with the door open.

He died on the scene.

Two suspects fled on foot after the altercation. They are described as two black men, one wearing all black and the other wearing either a red shirt or shorts.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

