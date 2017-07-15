Man arrested after domestic stabbing in Trigg Co., KY

According to the Trigg Co. Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after being wanted for stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident on Thursday in Kentucky.

Jaron Wilson turned himself into authorities on Saturday after leaving the scene of the domestic incident on Thursday before authorities arrived.

He was wanted on charges of assault, but he may be charged with other crimes following his arrest.

The extent of the victim's injuries is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 4 for updates.

