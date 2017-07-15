THP, Rutherford Co. Sheriff investigating fatal accident on Dilton Mankin Road

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road in Murfreesboro.

At least two people died in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning.

Police will release more information about the accident when the families of the victims involved have been notified.

