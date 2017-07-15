Woman lying in roadway fatally struck in hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike

A woman is dead after being fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Charlotte Pike early Saturday morning.

According to Metro Police, Kayla D. Anderson, 29, of Sparta, Tenn., was found fatally injured in the roadway between 20th and 21st Avenues.

Police determined Anderson was with a friend in a vehicle at the Shell gas station when she walked away. Anderson's friend says she was intoxicated at the time of the incident, which was around 3:35 a.m.

A witness reported hearing tires squeal and a woman scream just before Anderson was found lying in the roadway. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Based on her injuries, police say it appears she was lying in the roadway when she was struck. She is believed to have been run over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle that hit her is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 4 for updates.

