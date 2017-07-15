4WARN Weather Blog: Stormy Saturday in Store

Part of this weekend looks very good! The other part — today — not so much (if you want to enjoy the outdoors).

Count on scattered storms at times today. Tomorrow will bring better weather for enjoying the pool or lake!

As of noon, storms are shifting south of I-40 (not exclusively, but heading in that direction). Storms will be most prevalent south of I-40 this afternoon and then fall apart quickly toward dinnertime.

Persistent heavy downpours with brief flash flooding are the main threat moving forward. A storm or two may have damaging wind, but that would be the exception.

At 5 p.m., for the news, there will likely be rain (some heavy) over far southern Middle Tennessee. Much of the area, however, will be drying out.

So far today there have been several Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings in Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the I-40 corridor and points south.

For more on this weekend's weather, check out the full blog here.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.