Lightning strike may have caused hotel fire

A lightning strike may have caused a fire at Comfort Inn & Suites on Percy Priest Drive on Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Fire Dept. crews worked to contain the fire on the top floor of the hotel. Two guests were displaced after the fire, but no one was injured.

There was also significant water damage from heavy rain going on at the time.

According to witnesses on the top floor of the hotel, the fire was caused by lightning. MNPD officials on the scene would not confirm this, saying the fire is still under investigation.

WItnesses also said fire alarms in the hotel did not go off when lightning struck the roof even though smoke filled the building.

According to Metro Fire officials, the hotel manager said occupancy was near 100-percent.

The American Red Cross also came to assist on the scene.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but officials would not comment on the extent of his injuries.

The hotel is closed until further notice.

