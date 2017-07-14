Gallatin theft suspect took money for job without completing it

Gallatin Police are asking for help finding a man who took money for a job without completing it.

Police say William F. Mason was hired by the victim to repair an appliance. Mason came into the victim’s home and gave an estimate for the repair, and he was paid up front.

However, Mason never completed the repair.

Anyone with information relating to Mason is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

