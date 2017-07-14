Police looking for man and women who stole purses from Nashville shoppers

Another photo of the man suspected of stealing purses from shoppers at Publix. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

This woman is suspected of stealing purses from shoppers at Publix. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance of a man walking out of Publix with a stolen purse. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance of the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unsuspecting shoppers. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are trying to find the man and woman suspected of stealing purses from unattended carts at two Nashville Publix stores.

The thefts occurred Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9, at the Publix at Concord Road and Nolensville Pike and at Old Hickory Boulevard and Edmonson Pike.

The man and woman can be seen in the above surveillance photos. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

