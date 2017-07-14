High-end Nashville hotel fined for violations

State investigators said 544 clients got massages at The Westin Hotel before the facility had a license. (WSMV)

A high-end Nashville hotel had to pay a fine after giving massages without a license.

The Westin Hotel gave more than 500 massages when it didn’t have a license, the Channel 4 I-Team has learned.

The hotel has a spa with eight massage tables.

But the state board that oversees massage therapists said that the Westin didn’t have an establishment license and operated for four months – October 2016 until February 2017 – without a permit.

State investigators said 544 clients got massages during that time. The state said Michelle Young, the former manager of the unlicensed massage business, mislead the therapists working for her.

State investigators also said Young lied to the state board when they asked her whether the establishment had operated.

Young no longer works at the Westin. The state said that once the hotel learned it was operating without a license, they stopped providing massages, but they did continue to pay the massage therapists it had hired.

The Westin paid a $4,500 fine and now has a conditional license.

The Westin said in a statement when the hotel was first opening there was an oversight in filing the licensure paperwork.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.