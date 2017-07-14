Hackers target Tennessee agencies

It’s becoming a trend for groups to hack into government systems, and on Friday Tennessee was hit.

The Comptroller is the official watchdog of government money in the state.

The office oversees hundreds of accounts.

If you tried getting on the website this morning, you came across a disturbing image and words that read:

“The time of the monopoly of nuclear weapons is over. If North Korea is bombed, Washington will be bombed too. It is stupid for America to be ruled by an idiot like Trump and remember the North Korean It is ruled by Kim, the wise man who is not afraid of anyone.”

“Defacing is a really shallow level of hacking,” said terrorism expert and Lipscomb professor Dr. Susan Turner-Haynes.

The group claiming responsibility is the Moroccan Islamic-Union Mail, and their work pops up all over the country.

“At the end of the day, this is intended to instill fear in people, intended to terrorize civilians in order to send a message to the United States government,” said Turner-Haynes.

Turner-Haynes says while the words and images may seem intimidating, there is no real force behind it.

“It is really just rhetoric so in that case we can kind of have confidence and go forward as usual,” said Turner-Haynes.

But tech experts say it's still bad for security,

“I would say in reference to any type of government server being on a secure network, it is serious,” said Rufus Smith.

Design engineer Rufus Smith says there isn't really a way to prevent attacks. It's all about the response.

“You need to have a business plan if this happens, so if we have an online presence you should already have an effect, some form of business continuity,” said Smith.

Last week we learned Murfreesboro Police and Fire were attacked with ransom ware.

A total of 19 computers and two file servers were infected.

Smith says it's also very difficult to track hackers because they know what they are doing, and how to make the source appear it's coming from somewhere that it's not.