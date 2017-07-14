Mother confronts accused kidnapper charged with taking 9-year-old

A mother didn’t wait for police to help her find her kidnapped son on Friday night.More >>
A Paris woman is sending out a message to all mothers: "Don't ever think it won't happen to you."More >>
A new Metro ordinance could cost one Nashville homeowner thousands because it requires more sidewalks.More >>
For musicians in need of something new and shiny, this event is Mecca.?More >>
Robertson County authorities are searching for a man who fled the scene, almost hitting a deputy’s patrol car, after a possible fight on Clarence Murphy Road on Thursday.More >>
Sumner County officials are working to find a way to fix the area's problems with flooding, and they believe several factors could be to blame, including new development.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 840 West near Arno Road.More >>
Three people have been charged with second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of a 23-year-old woman in March, according to a news release.More >>
Six people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.More >>
A simple gesture of respect became a nationwide viral phenomenon.More >>
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg got the royal treatment at Waffle House. So he decided to return the favor.More >>
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >>
An argument over a girl appears to the motive behind an overnight shooting in Hermitage that injured a man.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >>
A Wilson County mother says finding affordable child care has been challenging. She says the school district's after-school program denied her daughter, so she sued them.More >>
Matt Hale said it only took a phone call from the Channel 4 I-Team to do something he’s been trying to do for three years: clean up his neighbor’s property.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Gaylord Opryland will be hosting a brand new Broadway show for its 34th annual "A Country Christmas."More >>
