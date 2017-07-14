3 charged with murder after overdose death

Gallatin Police have charged Tatiana Johnson, 19, with second degree murder. (Photo: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Three people have been charged with second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of a 23-year-old woman in March, according to a news release.

Gallatin police responded to a home on Spencer Avenue on where the victim had overdosed on heroin/fentanyl.

During the investigation, police found that three people, Tatiana Johnson, 19, Damion Anderson, 23, and Leon Anderson, 34, had provided the drugs to the victim.

According to jail records, all three have been in custody on drug charges since March 23.

Johnson is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Damion Anderson and Leon Anderson are both being held on $150,000 bond.

