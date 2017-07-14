Fatal accident closes I-840 West in Williamson Co.

THP is investigating a fatal accident on I-840 West in Williamson County near the Arno Road exit. (WSMV)

Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 840 West near Arno Road.

One vehicle was involved in the accident.

Troopers closed the interstate at Horton Highway while investigating the crash. As of 6:30 p.m., troopers were allowing cars to pass on the westbound shoulder. One lane was closed eastbound near the crash scene for emergency vehicles.

