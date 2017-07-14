Special eye protection needed to view solar eclipse

With the approaching solar eclipse, it’s time to start thinking about eye protection.

Special protection is needed to protect your eyes when looking at the historic eclipse on Aug. 21.

Nashville’s Adventure Science Museum is selling glasses with solar filters in its gift shop.

“These actually have the solar filter in there that will protect the eyes from all the UV radiation and block out 99.9999 percent of the sunlight coming through that day,” said Adventure Science Museum’s Tiffany Farmer.

Regular sunglasses won’t protect your eyes from the sun on that day.

Depending on where you live, you could be in the dark for over two minutes that day.

Nashville has the shortest viewing time at nearly two minutes. In White House, you’ll get to view the eclipse for almost 2-and-a-half minutes.

