Suspect fleeing scene almost hits Robertson patrol car

Phoenix Dunn is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Robertson County authorities are searching for a man who fled the scene, almost hitting a deputy’s patrol car, after a possible fight on Clarence Murphy Road on Thursday.

In a news release, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for Phoenix Dunn, who jumped out of a vehicle on Highway 41 North and ran into a wooded area. Authorities said Dunn almost hit the first patrol car as it arrived on the scene on Clarence Murphy Road.

Robertson County authorities searched the area with a K9 and requested help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

Dunn is facing charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, violation of stop-frisk-halt, leaving the scene of an accident, theft of a car, reckless driving and multiple citations.

Dunn also has an active warrant in Rutherford County.

If you have information about Dunn’s whereabouts, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 382-6600.

