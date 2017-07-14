NAMM is place for something shiny and new

An 8-year-old plays the drums at the National Association of Music Merchants' annual event in Nashville. (WSMV)

For musicians in need of something new and shiny, this event is Mecca.

Every year the National Association of Music Merchants comes to Nashville hoping singers or players see something they like.

Wherever you look, someone is testing something. If they like the sound, the feel, the color and the price tag, it will wind up on stage with them somewhere soon.

“I’m pretty much a rocker with a blues side to me, so I’ve got a lot of soul in there,” said Cindy Dickerson.

Dickerson’s Arizona soul only comes in one color – black and blue just wouldn’t do.

“All my guitars are red,” she said. “Red means, for me, hi, I’m Cindy. Here I am.”

For wardrobe, it’s a different scene, for the most part. Maybe out of respect for Johnny Cash, musicians are easy to spot. The Man in Black’s fashion style has not faded.

In music, to some degree it’s about the statement you make and style, anything that stands out, even if you’re only 8 years old.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.