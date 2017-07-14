Police seek help finding missing Nashville man

Johnathan Armstrong has been missing since July 6. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police need the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since July 6.

Police said Johnathan Armstrong, 28, of Eve Circle, was last seen at a friend’s apartment on July 6 on 11th Avenue South. His cell phone was turned off on the morning of July 7 in the Edgehill area.

Armstrong’s sister reported him missing on July 10.

Armstrong is 5’9” tall and weighs 15 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and under his left eye.

Anyone with information regarding Armstrong’s disappearance should call Det. Matt Filter at (615) 862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

