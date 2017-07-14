Sheriff’s office releases images of suspects involved in vandalism incident

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.

Hundreds gathered to show their support for the Muslim community in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

Hundreds gathered to show their support for the Muslim community in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released images of suspects in the vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. (Photo submitted)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released images of suspects in the vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. (Photo submitted)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released images of suspects in the vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. (Photo submitted)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released images of suspects in the vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. (Photo submitted)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released images of suspects in the vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. (Photo submitted)

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office released images of the people who may have been involved in a vandalism earlier this week at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed two men involved in the incident.

The video shows a shorter, muscular man wearing a spray painting respirator and some sort of tight hood. He appeared to be wearing a tight short-sleeved jumpsuit with a patch on the right shoulder. He had dark athletic shoes with reflective tape on the sides.

The second man was taller and husky. He was wearing a werewolf or other hairy Halloween mask. He was wearing a T-shirt, long shorts and boots. The T-shirt had a white graphic on the right “angel wing” area of the back that looks like it might be a giraffe. He also had distinctive lower legs that were big.

If you have information about the men, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.