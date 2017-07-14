TN Comptroller’s web site hacked

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office’s web site was hacked into on Friday morning.

The Comptroller’s office said the incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Friday when someone posted a message on the web site. The web site was incorrect for about 30 minutes before the IT department noticed the issued and pulled down the web site.

Technicians are continuing to test all computers and the web site. A spokesperson said nothing was compromised when the incident occurred.

"We are taking all necessary steps to be sure that our systems and website are protected," the Comptroller's office said in a statement on its Twitter account. "We will restore our website once all testing is complete."

The incident has been reported to state and federal authorities for further investigation.

The Moroccan Islamic Union-Mail claimed to have been responsible for the hacking.

In a message left on the site, the group said:

The time of the monopoly of nuclear weapons is over. If North Korea is bombed, Washington will be bombed too. It is stupid for America to be ruled by an idiot like Trump and remember the North Korean It is ruled by Kim, the wise man who is not afraid of anyone.

The message included a link to a Facebook page.

