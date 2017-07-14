1 arrested, 1 wanted in Franklin burglary spree

Police in Franklin have identified two men they believe were involved in eight car burglaries and one home burglary.

According to police, Clayton Wallos and Nicholas Owens' alleged crimes happened in the Fieldstone Farms, Westhaven and Chestnut Bend subdivisions in June and July.

Several items were stolen during the burglaries, including three guns. Those guns have not been recovered.

Wallos, 19, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle. He was released on bond and is due in court on July 27. Police said they expect to file additional charges against Wallos.

Owens, 19, remains at large. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Detectives are in the process of identifying additional suspects and expect to make more arrests in the burglary spree.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.