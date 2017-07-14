Temporary traffic circle being installed in 12 South neighborhood

Neighbors in 12 South will encounter a small change to traffic starting this weekend.

Metro Public Works will be installing a temporary traffic circle at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Lawrence Avenue.

City officials said this is in response to requests for traffic calming measures that were discussed at a recent neighborhood meeting.

Data and traffic observations will be collected during the pilot program.

Metro Public Works says the mini traffic circle could help reduce crashes and vehicle speeds.

The traffic circle will be installed on Saturday, July 15, and will be removed the following Saturday, July 22.

The city is partnering with Turbo Nashville on the project. Turbo Nashville is asking for a few volunteers to help with the installation. Click here to sign up.

Residents can learn more about the project and provide feedback at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Sevier Park Community Center.

