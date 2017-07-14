Hutton Hotel's Hot Crab Recipe

Hot Crab Recipe

Hot Crab Dredge

2 cups Flour

1 cup Corn Starch

1 cup Panko

Soft Shell Crabs

Buttermilk

Seasoned Salt

1. Soak Soft Shell Crabs in Buttermilk then dredge in the flour mixture then deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown.

Hot Crab Grease

2 parts Cajun spice

1 part black pepper

1 part garlic powder

½ part ground cumin

½ part chili powder

½ part smoked paprika

½ part cayenne pepper

Rendered bacon fat

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk together dry ingredient

2. On the stove render bacon fat till clear with no solids

3. Slowly whisk rendered fat into dry ingredients until the desired consistency is met, if it is too thick and seems like a paste add more bacon fat to thin it more

Smoked Lemon Glass

200 g (7 oz) Smoked Lemon Juice

1 g salt

24 g (0.85 oz) Pure Cote B790

1. In a small pot, create a slurry with Pure-Cote B790

2. Blend in the rest of the smoked lemon juice to disperse the starch.

3. Over medium heat, bring the mixture to a minimum of 71 °C (160°F) and hold for 10 minutes to allow the Pure-Cote B790 to hydrate fully.

4. Salt to Taste.

5. Pass through a fine sieve.

6. Spread on glass or acetate sheets, making a thin layer of about 1mm. Pour a small amount in the center and tilt the sheet or glass to spread the liquid close to the edges.

7. Dehydrate until dried and you can peel up from the acetate sheet.

8. Remove from dehydrator and deep fry until crisp.

Chow Chow Components

2 cups Cut Collards

1.5 cups Diced Green Tomato

2 cups Diced Sweet Onion

1.3 cups Napa Cabbage

Salt to Taste

¼ cup Sugar

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup Dry Mustard

½ tsp Crushed Red Pepper

¼ cup Celery Seed

¼ tsp Turmeric

¼ cup Ground Ginger

1. Bring liquid to boil and cook vegetables until tender and remove from heat and chill.