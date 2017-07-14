Goat yoga trend arrives in Nashville

Baby goats are getting viral attention online, and savvy entrepreneurs are taking notice, combining the little farm friends with another popular trend.

Goat yoga is a new and bizarre phenomenon that has spread to Middle Tennessee.

Just before class begins, 10 baby goats are ushered to the paddock from a nearby barn and unleashed upon the group. They spend the next hour chewing on branches of leaves provided by the hosts, mingling with the yogis and frequently jumping on their backs, all while a professional instructor leads the class through a series of basic yoga poses.

"We bought some goats, and here we are, and it's just gangbusters; I don't know how else to explain it," said Melody Nash, who owns Goat Yoga Nashville. "All our classes are sold out for the next two weeks."

Nash hosts classes two or three times a week, and it's packed every time.

"Definitely a lot less serious than your typical yoga class,” said one woman who was visiting for the first time.

The class has definitely sparked the attention of many.

"We heard there was going to be baby goats, and we thought it was something we couldn't miss," said yogi Emily Green.

As for reviews, it was quite apparent with the smiles on everyone’s face following the 60-minute session.

"I’m not super into the yoga, but I'm into the goats, that's why I came,” said one yogi.

Classes are held two or three times each week, but the dates and times are often withheld until Nash and her husband can confirm if the weather will cooperate. With its popularity, paying and booking ahead of time is required to reserve your place. Classes are $15. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.