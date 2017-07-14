New trial date set for Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping student

A new trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a student and taking her to California.

According to court documents, the jury trial will now begin on Jan. 2 at the federal courthouse in Nashville.

Cummins, who disappeared with the female student in March, was scheduled for trial on July 25 on federal charges of unlawful transportation of a minor under 18 with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Cummins allegedly held the victim for more than a month before they were found on April 20 in a rural area of northern California.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.