Gaylord Opryland to announce lineup for A Country Christmas - WSMV Channel 4

Gaylord Opryland to announce lineup for A Country Christmas

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Gaylord Opryland Resort) (Source: Gaylord Opryland Resort)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Gaylord Opryland will be announcing their musical lineup for its 34th annual A Country Christmas.

The lineup will include a new holiday show at the Grand Ole Opry, a new dinner show and a new them for the ICE! attraction.

Workers are already starting to string the 3 million lights that are a part of the holiday festivities. They'll be switched on in November.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A Country Christmas runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.