Gaylord Opryland to announce lineup for A Country Christmas

Gaylord Opryland will be announcing their musical lineup for its 34th annual A Country Christmas.

The lineup will include a new holiday show at the Grand Ole Opry, a new dinner show and a new them for the ICE! attraction.

Workers are already starting to string the 3 million lights that are a part of the holiday festivities. They'll be switched on in November.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A Country Christmas runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1.

