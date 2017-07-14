Gaylord Opryland announces lineup for 'A Country Christmas' - WSMV Channel 4

Gaylord Opryland announces lineup for 'A Country Christmas'

Opryland gave a preview of the Broadway show. (WSMV) Opryland gave a preview of the Broadway show. (WSMV)
This year's ICE! theme will feature the beloved character Charlie Brown. (WSMV) This year's ICE! theme will feature the beloved character Charlie Brown. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Gaylord Opryland will be hosting a brand new Broadway show for its 34th annual "A Country Christmas."

The lineup will include the new show featuring several acts at the Grand Ole Opry. Auditions will be held in the Nashville area.

Diamond Rio will be hosting this year's dinner show at Opryland.

This year's theme for the ICE! attraction is "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Workers are already starting to string the 3 million lights that are a part of the holiday festivities. They'll be switched on in November.

"A Country Christmas" runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1. Click here for more information.

