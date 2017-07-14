Kentucky woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after her baby was hospitalized with methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, 36-year-old Brandy Mosko took her 12-month-old son to a residence in Laurel County where meth was being used.

While there, the boy became sick, so Mosko took him to the emergency room at St. Joseph London. He was transferred to Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington.

The Sheriff's Office says the baby tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, Tylenol and ibuprofen.

Mosko was found Thursday in East Bernstadt and arrested. She is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

