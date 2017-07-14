Auto supply company Cooper Standard adding jobs in Tennessee

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after her baby was hospitalized with methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.More >>
Nashville officials have adopted a paid family leave plan for its city workers.
State officials say that automotive supply company Cooper Standard plans to add about 98 jobs at its plant in eastern Tennessee.
Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill. The burglar threw a rock to break the glass of the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane.
An argument over a girl appears to the motive behind an overnight shooting in Hermitage that injured a man.
Metro police say they have found a pregnant woman who was reported missing earlier this week.
Multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday night.
Matt Hale said it only took a phone call from the Channel 4 I-Team to do something he's been trying to do for three years: clean up his neighbor's property.
New video may help track down vandals at the Murfreesboro mosque.
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
