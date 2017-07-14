Auto supply company Cooper Standard adding jobs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say that automotive supply company Cooper Standard plans to add about 98 jobs at its plant in eastern Tennessee.

In a news release, Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Thursday that Cooper Standard also plans to invest $1 million in new equipment at its facility in Surgoinsville, located in Hawkins County.

Novi, Michigan-based Cooper Standard makes coolant tube and hose assemblies, transmission oil cooling lines, and fuel and brake lines at the Hawkins County plant.

Haslam said "the automotive sector continues to be a major source of job creation in Tennessee and I'm pleased Cooper Standard has decided to add new jobs in Surgoinsville."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.