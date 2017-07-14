Burglar steals cash register, cigarettes from gas station - WSMV Channel 4

Burglar steals cash register, cigarettes from Berry Hill gas station

Posted: Updated:
The burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) The burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill.

The burglar threw a rock to break the glass of the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane near the 100 Oaks Mall.

Metro dispatch confirmed the break-in happened just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene say the burglar was able to get away with a cash register and cartons of cigarettes.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the break-in to establish a description of the suspect.

