Man seriously injured after gunman storms his Hermitage apartment

An argument over a girl appears to the motive behind an overnight shooting in Hermitage that injured a man.



The woman's old boyfriend called her new boyfriend and was threatening to beat him up.



The old boyfriend showed up to the new boyfriend's apartment at Cherry Creek in Hermitage.



He reportedly kicked in the back door and shot the new boyfriend in upper leg.



The old boyfriend then took off in a green Yukon, who refused to stop when police try to pull him over.



Moments later, another officer spotted the SUV on I-40 and called in a helicopter to help when the suspect got onto I-65 North.



The suspect got off the interstate in Goodlettsville. He and another person in the SUV were arrested.



It is unknown how the other person in the SUV plays into this situation.



Police tell us there were several people inside the apartment when the victim was shot. No one else, besides the one man, was injured.



Investigators are hoping they can help piece together what happened.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.