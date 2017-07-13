Footage released of Murfreesboro mosque vandals

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro (WSMV)

New video may help track down vandals at the Murfreesboro mosque.

Video shows the vandals arriving at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro around 3 a.m. Tuesday with masks on. Deputies say they put bacon on the door handles and spray painted the building.

Over the past 35 years, the center has seen its share of vandalism and threats, but this most recent act of hate hit spokesperson Sr. Saleh Sbenaty hard.

“It’s really, really hard and painful,” Sbenaty said.

Profanity about Allah was sprayed on the playground where many children spend their summer days.

“They are asking, ‘Why do they hate us? What did we do to deserve this?’ So, it's really heartbreaking,” Sbenaty said.

Sbenaty hopes surveillance video of the vandals in the act will help bring them to justice.

At one point in the video it appears one of the suspects is taking a picture of their work.

“Apparently they are going to put that on social media, and we are hoping that anybody who would see anything related to this issue to report it,” Sbenaty said.

Sbenaty said the good news in all of this is the overwhelming support the center has received from the community.

More than 300 people showed up to a vigil Tuesday night.

“We know our community is much better than the hatred message that the perpetrators painted on our walls,” Sbenaty said.

He said the Islamic Center's open door policy remains, even for those responsible for the damage.

“They would be surprised to see we have so much in common,” Sbenaty said.

Sbenaty told Channel 4 the sheriff's department has enhanced still frames of the suspects.

Channel 4 reached out to detectives for those images and hope to have them soon.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.