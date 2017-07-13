Police: Missing teen missed connecting bus in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Missing teen missed connecting bus in Nashville

Samantha Enright is listed as a runaway out of Florida. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Samantha Enright is listed as a runaway out of Florida. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old.

Police said Samantha Enright was traveling alone on a Greyhound bus from Florida to Michigan. She called her parents around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to say she missed her connecting bus in Nashville.

A witness said she saw Enright leave the bus station with a short white man with red hair and a goatee.

Police said Enright has been reported as a runaway from Florida.

