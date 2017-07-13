Police: Missing pregnant woman found - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Missing pregnant woman found

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say they have found a pregnant woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Passion Johnson, 24, was last seen at a friend’s apartment on Jackson Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson was found early Friday morning.

