Metro police searching for missing pregnant woman

Family members say Passion Johnson is due to give birth soon. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Passion Johnson was last seen Wednesday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a missing pregnant woman who is reportedly due to give birth soon.

Passion Johnson, 24, was last seen at a friend’s apartment on Jackson Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers have since been unable to locate her.

Johnson is 5’3” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has been wearing her hair in long braids. She has a nose ring and tattoos on her arm and chest.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or missing persons detectives at 615-862-7329.

