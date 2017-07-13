Driver of truck hit by plywood speaks out

Police said the driver of the SUV hauling the plywood may not have realized what happened. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police say Ricky Saunders is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a piece of flying plywood while driving on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon.

Saunders is a truck driver based out of North Carolina. He was heading towards Fayetteville, TN, to drop off a load when a large piece of plywood flew off someone's trailer and went through his windshield.

"He was doing about 60 or 70 mph, and the wind caught his load and blew it in the air," Saunders said. "I just braced for it because it was going to hit me regardless. I put my hands on the steering wheel and just watched it as it came in. As it hit the window I tried to move so it wouldn't kill me."

Saunders suffered bruises on his chest and back, but otherwise escaped without major injuries.

Franklin police are praising Saunders for keeping control of his truck and not causing another crash.

"His main concern was controlling his vehicle and not really worrying about himself," Officer Rachel Gober told Channel 4. "He could have easily jerked into the other lane and caused another collision."

The trailer was being pulled by a white SUV. Police are asking that driver to come forward.

Another piece of plywood damaged a separate vehicle but that driver was uninjured.

