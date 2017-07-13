Murfreesboro police officer injured in crash

A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard near the intersection of Irongate Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as Officer Matthew Stern. He was driving a motorcycle. Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sources tell Channel 4 Stern is in critical condition.

Police said traffic was being detoured but has since reopened. Traffic is still slow in the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

A serious crash investigation is underway Memorial at Irongate. Traffic is being detoured but very slow. THP is investigating. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

MPD Officer Matthew Stern was involved in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call. He has been taken to Vanderbilt with serious injury — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

Traffic on Memorial has reopened. Still slow. I will have an update on Ofc Stern soon. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

