Murfreesboro police officer injured in crash

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard near the intersection of Irongate Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as Officer Matthew Stern. He was driving a motorcycle. Police said he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sources tell Channel 4 Stern is in critical condition.

Police said traffic was being detoured but has since reopened. Traffic is still slow in the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

