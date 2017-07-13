Murfreesboro police officer in stable but serious condition after crash

Officer Matthew Stern at a mock wreck at Riverdale High School in February. (Photo credit: Daily News Journal)

Officer Matthew Stern has been with the department for nine years. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

A Murfreesboro police officer remains in stable but serious condition after being injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Matthew Stern, who has been with the police department for nine years, will have to undergo several surgeries over the next few days.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard near the intersection of Irongate Boulevard. Stern was driving a motorcycle and responding to another crash in the area.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said Stern was awake and talking.

Police said the 33-year-old officer suffered serious internal injuries.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, Stern was traveling south on Memorial Boulevard when an SUV driven by 59-year-old Danny Huffines attempted to make a left turn. Stern was unable to avoid the other vehicle.

Huffines and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is thanking the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department, Rutherford County EMS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and everyone else involved in the response to this crash.

A serious crash investigation is underway Memorial at Irongate. Traffic is being detoured but very slow. THP is investigating. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

MPD Officer Matthew Stern was involved in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call. He has been taken to Vanderbilt with serious injury — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

Traffic on Memorial has reopened. Still slow. I will have an update on Ofc Stern soon. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

Ofc Stern is in serious condition at Vanderbilt Hospital. The extent of his injuries are still unknown. Please keep him in your prayers. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

Update on Ofc Stern: serious internal injuries but stable at this time. Please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) July 13, 2017

