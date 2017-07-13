Murfreesboro police officer in stable but serious condition - WSMV Channel 4

Murfreesboro police officer in stable but serious condition after crash

Officer Matthew Stern has been with the department for nine years. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Officer Matthew Stern has been with the department for nine years. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard. (Photo submitted) A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard. (Photo submitted)
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Thursday afternoon on Memorial Boulevard. (Photo submitted) A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Thursday afternoon on Memorial Boulevard. (Photo submitted)
A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday. (Photo submitted) A Murfreesboro police officer was injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday. (Photo submitted)
Officer Matthew Stern at a mock wreck at Riverdale High School in February. (Photo credit: Daily News Journal) Officer Matthew Stern at a mock wreck at Riverdale High School in February. (Photo credit: Daily News Journal)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A Murfreesboro police officer remains in stable but serious condition after being injured in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Matthew Stern, who has been with the police department for nine years, will have to undergo several surgeries over the next few days.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard near the intersection of Irongate Boulevard. Stern was driving a motorcycle and responding to another crash in the area.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said Stern was awake and talking.

Police said the 33-year-old officer suffered serious internal injuries.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, Stern was traveling south on Memorial Boulevard when an SUV driven by 59-year-old Danny Huffines attempted to make a left turn. Stern was unable to avoid the other vehicle.

Huffines and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is thanking the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department, Rutherford County EMS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and everyone else involved in the response to this crash.

