2 in custody after armed market robbery in Montgomery County

James Williams, 20, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault and theft by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

Antonio Grooms, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault and theft by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are in custody after an armed market robbery earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two armed masked men entered Excell Market, 3102 Ashland City Road, about 8:40 p.m. on July 1 and demanded the employees open the register and fill a trash bag with money from the register and safe.

One of the armed men held a gun to the back of a customer’s head and made him lay on the ground. The four customers inside the business at the time of the robbery were forced into the bathroom at gun point. A customer who walked in on the robbery was forced into the bathroom after having a gun placed at his head. A customer in the parking lot was forced into the building as the suspects fled.

Deputies arrested Antonio Deshaun Grooms, 20, on Wednesday on three counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated assault and theft of property. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

Friday morning, 20-year-old James Lucas Lame Williams was taken into custody after a coordinated effort by officers with the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives and patrol officers from District 1.

Officers found Williams riding as a passenger in a vehicle. They stopped the vehicle near Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Lafayette Road, and Williams was taken into custody.

Authorities said the men stole $7,437 in cash, $4,255 in checks and credit card receipts, eight cartons of cigarettes and eight boxes of cigars from the store. They also took cell phones and $660 from the customers.

Police say there are additional charges pending for Williams after he is booked.

