1 arrested, 1 wanted after armed market robbery

James Williams, 20, is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault and theft by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

Antonio Grooms, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault and theft by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

One person was arrested and another person is wanted after an armed robbery at a market earlier this month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two armed masked men entered Excell Market, 3102 Ashland City Road, about 8:40 p.m. on July 1 and demanded the employees open the register and fill a trash bag with money from the register and safe.

One of the armed men held a gun to the back of a customer’s head and made him lay on the ground. The four customers inside the business at the time of the robbery were forced into the bathroom at gun point. A customer who walked in on the robbery was forced into the bathroom after having a gun placed at his head. A customer in the parking lot was forced into the building as the suspects fled.

Deputies arrested Antonio Deshaun Grooms, 20, on Wednesday on three counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of aggravated assault and theft of property. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

Authorities are searching for James Lucas Lame Williams, 20. He is wanted on the same charges as Grooms. Williams is also wanted for other outstanding warrants.

Authorities said the men stole $7,437 in cash, $4,255 in checks and credit card receipts, eight cartons of cigarettes and eight boxes of cigars from the store. They also took cell phones and $660 from the customers.

