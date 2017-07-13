Fort Nashborough, tribute to Nashville's first settlers, reopens

Fort Nashborough, a tribute to Nashville's first settlers, reopened in downtown Nashville Thursday afters years of planning and construction delays.

The exhibit sits on First Avenue North along the bank of the Cumberland River.

“Our river is a very important part of Nashville and being able to have something like this on the river where people can see and enjoy the river but also catch our history is critical," Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said.

The original Fort Nashborough was built in the 1780s when Nashville was settled and was designed to protect the families until the Indian attacks ended in 1792.

Historians rebuilt the fort in the 1960s, but it later had to be torn down for safety reasons because it was falling apart.

City planners have been designing the new Fort Nashborough for years and call it an important part of Nashville's history.

"I think this actually recognizes the totality of the history of Nashville, the folks who were here before, which were our Native American friends, and also the folks who came later and that’s really important to remember that there’s history and history is built upon lots of people who made Nashville possible," Barry said.

The site features four hand-carved cabins that were designed to be true to what they would look in the 1780s.

Phase 1 of the project cost $1.2 million.

Fort Nashborough is free and open to the public.

