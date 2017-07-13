Maury teacher accused of kidnapping student asks for new trial date

Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a student and taking her to California, has filed a motion to reset his trial date, according to court records.

Cummins, who disappeared with the female student in March, was scheduled for trial on July 25 on federal charges of unlawful transportation of a minor under 18 with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Cummins held the victim for more than a month before they were found on April 20 in a rural area of northern California.

In the motion filed by Dumaka Shabazz, the public defender representing Cummins, a trial date of January 2018 is requested.

“In the light of the serious nature of the charge, the ongoing plea discussions, and the need to conduct additional research and investigation, undersigned counsel submits that the interests of justice will be served by the granting of a continuance,” the motion states. “Further, he submits that the denial of a continuance in the present case would deny him the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence.”

Check back to Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.